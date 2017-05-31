“It is no short hop to Antarctica, and no easy thing to see it the way it should be seen. The last un-fucked-up place on Earth.”

“The C-130 Hercules is past the point of no return—the point at which there’s not enough fuel to safely turn back, no matter what the weather is on the ice.”

“[McMurdo Station] ain’t pretty; it looks like a mining camp, but look closely and you notice things, like the total absence of litter. Not a single cigarette butt. It’s one of the most carefully regulated communities on the planet.”

“It takes a special breed of hard-ass to not just make it down here but like it. You got to be tough.”

“The coffee shop—one of three watering holes on the station. It’s not much to look at, but offers a welcome respite from the cold.”

“Despite its seemingly endless whiteness, what you see is a desert, technically. The highest and driest on the planet.”

“Shit is indeed moving, beneath your feet, all around you—just very slowly.”

“It feels like dorm life at college; bathrooms are communal, everybody rotates housekeeping duties.”

“There are no roads and few suitable runways beyond McMurdo.”

“Antarctica was a great mystery for most of human history, only a theory, a great white space at the bottom of the world.”

“What’s Antarctica about if it ain’t about a beach party?”

“What do they do down here? Some pretty trippy shit as it turns out.”

“It really is the ass-end of the world.”

“One can, it turns out, have a very good time at the end of the world.”