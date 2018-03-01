Bourdain travels to Brazil just ahead of the World Cup, before an inundation of tourists overwhelms the country. In Bahia he finds an epicenter of the Brazilian culture one doesn’t get in Rio and other, more touristy parts of the country—a culture built on a legacy of slavery and suffering, a legacy that also brought the cultures of faraway Africa to bear on local cuisine and arts. Throwing back one too many a caipirinha, Bourdain marvels at a city where people appear to have a taste for all that’s enjoyable in life.

“What’s magical about this cocktail is the first taste. It’s like, I don’t know, man. It’s a little too something. Then, like, that second sip, it’s like, Oh, that’s kinda good. Then the third sip, it’s like, Where are my pants?”

“If there’s anything better than cheese, it’s semi-melted cheese. And what’s the best part of French onion soup? It’s the little burned bits piece of cheese around the edge.”

“The caipirinha, man. This indispensable icon of Brazilian beach culture is known to start with fresh lime, muddle and mash with more lime juice, sugar, ice, the magic ingredient, cachaça—that’s basically the distilled liquor of the sugarcane—shaken, not stirred, and you’ve got yourself one of the world’s truly great cocktails. The utility beverage good for any time of day or any social occasion. Very satisfying.”

“Fortunately, food in these parts tends to be, shall we say, hearty. For instance, a delightful meal of fried meat with plenty of absorbent starch product like farofa, the perfect accompaniment to many, many caipirinhas.”

“This is Salvador da Bahia, city of 3 million people, first capital of Brazil. The wellspring for everything African and spicy, where things seem to just sway and move constantly. It’s a place where everybody is sexy, where even the ugly people are hot. Unsurprisingly, this is where artists come from. African spiritualism, occult magic, Candomblé, capoeira. And caipirinhas. Did I mention caipirinhas?”

“No matter what, people should come. Even people who are afraid to travel, who say, Oh, well, but I hear… ”

“Here you can frolic in a Speedo and feel pretty good about myself. They let it all hang out here.”

“I love nature and caipirinha. Oh, what’s going on here? Caipirinha. Please. Sweet! This alone is an argument for the greatness of this country.”

[On crab] “ You know, any time you get your Chinese, your Brazilians, and your Italians all agreeing on something, it’s pretty clear it’s a really good idea. Everybody agrees that this complicated-looking creature with all those troublesome shells is worth the work. So you tear off the little limbs. We’ll get to you a little later, my friends. Rip out the tail. These are the lungs—you don’t want them. Now, you’ve got all this nice fat in there. Oh, yeah. Now we’re getting to the claw. Look at that. Let’s poke him out of there. Oh, yeah. This should do—that little melon of goodness. Like a celestial nibble.”