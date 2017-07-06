“They say — and by ‘they,’ I mean people from around here — that Cologne is an ugly city. This is quickly followed by the proud statement that the people are nice. That they are welcoming, tolerant, kind, open to new things. I never saw Cologne as ugly at all. I always saw it as, well, charming in the least patronizing sense of the word. I mean, this city charms you. It takes you in. It makes you feel welcome.”

“Here decent beer is a way of life. It’s a birthright. You don’t talk about it too much. You freakin’ drink it.”

“Malzmühle Brewery has been slinging beer non-stop for the last 150 years. Democratic, utilitarian, welcoming to all people with a powerful thirst. I love the whole style, the little glasses.”

“Cologne is or was a predominantly Catholic city, perhaps more Mediterranean in temperament than those fun-hating Lutherans and Calvinists. It’s Germany’s fun-zone.”

“Festive attire? I have beer right now. I don’t need no stinking Carnival to drink beer, man. And as I understand it, I am urged to drink beer as part of a community of beer drinkers with other bros. I hate bros.”

“My heart is a cold, cold place, and there’s no room in it for jugglers.”

“It’s not the most beautiful city in the world… but it is not an ugly city, I mean, at all.”

“You know, you go to San Francisco, Rio, there are pressing problems or that the character of the city is changing. The character of this city does not seem to be changing.”