Bourdain’s Field Notes

This will be a very short entry this week, for reasons that are entirely too apparent. Which is unfortunate, because our episode in Lagos, Nigeria, is one of the true highlights of the season and a piece of work I’m very proud of.

Nigeria is a difficult place to shoot and an even more difficult place to live (unless you are among the tiny minority of super-rich).

But it is also an incredibly inspiring place, with perhaps the hardest-working, most enterprising, most optimistic population I’ve ever encountered. The food and the music are a reflection of that vitality and strength.

This episode was our first to be shot largely on 16 millimeter film. It has a unique look and sound and an editing style that brings the show, in my opinion, to another level.