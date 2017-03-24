Read More +

A lot of those explosives did not detonate, leaving unexploded bombs and bomblets scattered throughout the countryside today—enormous amounts—left for farmers and their children who weren’t even born during the conflict to stumble across and cause to explode—usually with horrifying results.

We’ve looked at this situation before on a previous series. But it is worth reminding people—as well as examining again, to see how the relatively tiny, but determined clean-up effort is going.

Most Americans aren’t aware of Laos—much less the secret war there—or the scale of the problems left behind. And this is sad and wrong.

We should know where we are talking about when we finally do talk about Laos, and who was involved.

Laos, like I said, is beautiful. It is a place, despite its government’s archaic policies and behavior, worth visiting and experiencing. It is—and feels like—a gentle place where one encounters many kindnesses. The wounds of war are still fresh in Laos—and still causing harm, both physical and psychological. The sooner they are healed, the better for those who live there, and the better for those of us who love to visit it.

(Editor’s note from Explore Parts Unknown: CNN and Roads & Kingdoms have been alerted by another website to instances of plagiarism by the writer of the article “The Perfect Day in Luang Prabang.” Specifically, sections of the paragraph referring to the Tangor restaurant were plagiarized. We have removed the piece and the writer is no longer working for Explore Parts Unknown. Trust, integrity and simply giving credit where it’s due are among the tenets of journalism that we hold dear, and we regret that we published material that did not reflect those standards. We also believe in letting audiences know when we’ve remedied situations that threaten to compromise that trust. We apologize to Travelfish and Cindy Fan, who wrote the original article.)