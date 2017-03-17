Los Angeles

Read More +

Around halfway through the shoot, somebody called me and asked if I knew about “the Morrissey thing.” They said, “Morrissey is HUGE with Chicanos! Check it out.”

This seemed, frankly, an incongruous if not an outright unbelievable assertion.

If true, what was it about Morrissey—an English son of Irish immigrants, famous for his songs about doomed love, bad sex, homoeroticism, vulnerability, and alienation—that resonated so powerfully with Mexican-Americans?

So I started asking everybody I spoke with as we filmed—from Ultimate Fighting stars Nate and Nick Diaz and Gilbert Melendez—to action hero Danny Trejo. (None of them had much idea who Morrissey was—or gave a ****). But just about everybody else smiled when I asked the question. Often a shy, knowing smile was followed by the kind of answer that makes an interviewer hold his breath, hoping the answer goes on and on.

In the end, I think, this question cracked the code. You’ll have to watch to see what the hell I’m talking about.

And what young Mexican and Mexican-American chefs are doing—here and in Mexico—is some of the most exciting and promising news in food. Mexican food is not simple, my friends. Those are, in many cases, some deeply complex and nuanced sauces—and incredibly labor intensive ones. Mexican food should be considered just as sophisticated and celebrated as French or Italian or any other cuisine. It’s old, it goes back to the beginning of agriculture. And it’s getting better every year.

I spent most of my life as a cook and chef working with Mexicans. My loyalties are a matter of record. In almost every kitchen I ever stumbled into, clueless and fearful, it was a Mexican who looked after me, took me under his wing, showed me how to do things. The recent national conversation in which Mexicans are referred to as rapists and drug dealers makes me want to puke with shame.

So I ask that whatever your opinion on immigration policy, who we let in and how many—these are questions for honest debate—let us at least acknowledge who is working and living here NOW, and look in our hearts. Ask ourselves what we would do—who we would be—without them.