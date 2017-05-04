Read More +

In the mountains near Jebel Akhdar, in a small village, I asked a woman about her children, her hopes and dreams for her daughters. She wept with pride.

In Muscat I looked out at the sea. Black crows, like augurs, landed on the balustrade, looked at me, then took off.

A Scotsman in a pub, a veteran of a war few remember, talked of fierce battles in the interior, a struggle whose global strategic importance dwarfed that of Vietnam or Laos. He fought side by side with the Omanis. We drank Guinness while he remembered the smells of blood and frankincense.

Oman, if you haven’t gathered already, is a remarkable place.