La Table de Plan Joran
65 Chemin de la Glacière
Argentière, 74400, France
(+33) 04 50 54 05 77
Bourdain had: Pan-seared foie-gras, seared veal with mushroom sauce and vegetables, assorted cheeses and red wine
Lunch date: Eric Ripert, chef of three-Michelin-star restaurant Le Bernardin in New York; author of multiple cookbooks including Le Bernardin Cookbook; television personality.
La Crèmerie du Glacier
766 Chemin de la Glacière
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 74400, France
(+33) 04 50 54 07 52
Bourdain had: Croûte aux morilles (crusty bread with morel mushroom cheese sauce), farçon (potato loaf with bacon and dried fruit), wine.
Dinner date: Chef Eric Ripert
Hotel du Buet
Le Buet, Vallorcine,
74660, France
+33 04 50 54 60 05
Bourdain had: Raclette, fondue, traditional kirsch and breadcrumb dessert, wine.
Dinner dates: Chef Eric Ripert; Marie Anne Chamel, Hotel du Buet owner.
Meal on the mountain
Bourdain had: bread, cheese, wine
Lunch dates: Chef Eric Ripert, Laurent Langoisseur from the Compagnie du Mont Blanc, and Sonia Popoff from the Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne.
Chalet Valhalla, home-cooked meal
Chemin du Taro
74400, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France
Bourdain had: Osetra caviar, asparagus with egg and truffle, cheese plate.
Dinner dates: Chef Eric Ripert and his mentor, Chef Maurice Guioullёt.
Maison Rosset
Passaggio Rosset, 1,
11020 Nus AO, Italy
(+39) 01 65 76 71 76
Bourdain had: Gnocchi with beetroot fondue, ravioli in tomato sauce, braised beef and polenta.
Lunch dates: Chef Eric Ripert, Jean-Marie Christille, longtime resident of the region.