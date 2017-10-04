65 Chemin de la Glacière

Argentière, 74400, France

(+33) 04 50 54 05 77

Bourdain had: Pan-seared foie-gras, seared veal with mushroom sauce and vegetables, assorted cheeses and red wine Lunch date: Eric Ripert, chef of three-Michelin-star restaurant Le Bernardin in New York; author of multiple cookbooks including Le Bernardin Cookbook; television personality.

766 Chemin de la Glacière

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, 74400, France

(+33) 04 50 54 07 52

Bourdain had: Croûte aux morilles (crusty bread with morel mushroom cheese sauce), farçon (potato loaf with bacon and dried fruit), wine. Dinner date: Chef Eric Ripert

Le Buet, Vallorcine,

74660, France

+33 04 50 54 60 05

Bourdain had: Raclette, fondue, traditional kirsch and breadcrumb dessert, wine. Dinner dates: Chef Eric Ripert; Marie Anne Chamel, Hotel du Buet owner.

Meal on the mountain

Bourdain had: bread, cheese, wine Lunch dates: Chef Eric Ripert, Laurent Langoisseur from the Compagnie du Mont Blanc, and Sonia Popoff from the Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne.

Chalet Valhalla, home-cooked meal

Chemin du Taro

74400, Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France

Bourdain had: Osetra caviar, asparagus with egg and truffle, cheese plate. Dinner dates: Chef Eric Ripert and his mentor, Chef Maurice Guioullёt.

Passaggio Rosset, 1,

11020 Nus AO, Italy

(+39) 01 65 76 71 76