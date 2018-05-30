Leaf Dessert
2 Elgin Street
Central and Western District
Bourdain ate: beef-brisket noodles with wontons.
Lunch date: cinematographer Christopher Doyle.
Keung Kee Dai Pai Dong
Yiu Tung Street
Sham Shui Po District
Bourdain ate: drunken chicken, fish tripe, and egg-custard clay-pot dish with youtiao (fried breadsticks, “like a quiche”).
Dinner date: chef Gazza Cheng.
Tai O fishing village
Lantau Island
Bourdain ate: corn–and–fish ball soup; fried fish ball with dried scallop; dried shrimp and pork, with salted and cured egg yolks over rice; crispy pork belly with shrimp paste and yu choy.
Lunch date: Christopher Doyle and filmmaker Jenny Suen.
China Cafe
1077A Canton Road
Yau Tsim Mong District
Bourdain ate: Fried pork cutlet over rice with tomato sauce, soup with macaroni, spam and egg, French toast with peanut butter and condensed milk, pineapple bun.
Lunch date: photojournalist Simon Go.
Sher-E-Punjab in Chungking Mansions
36-44 Nathan Road
Yau Tsim Mong District
Bourdain ate: Northern Indian fare.
Lunch dates: John and Shamarke, two asylum seekers living in Hong Kong.
Sun Hing Restaurant
8 Smithfield Road
Central and Western District
Bourdain ate: egg-custard buns, braised chicken feet, and other dim sum classics.
Lunch dates: Janice Lau and Jason Cheung, members of Hong Kong punk band David Boring.
Happy Paradise
52-56 Staunton Street
Central and Western District
Bourdain ate: sourdough chicken-fat egg waffle with Taiwanese bottarga; sauteed prawns with pan-roasted pumpkin, dried shrimp roe, and prawn oil; tea-smoked pigeon; Hakka-style chicken; and pig brain with burnt-pear vinaigrette.
Dinner dates: Jenny Suen, feng shui master Thierry Chow, and chef May Chow.
Lau Sum Kee
48 Kweilin Street
Sham Shui Po District
Bourdain ate: prawn-roe noodles.
Lunch date: Douglas Young, founder of Goods of Desire.