Lunch with Bell
Bourdain ate: grilled tilapia, ugali, Tusker beer
Lunch date: W. Kamau Bell, host of United Shades of America
Drinks with streetwear designers
Bourdain drank: beer
Lunch dates: Njeri Gikera, owner of ChilliMango clothing store; Melissa Mbugua, managing partner at MNM Consulting Africa; and Bell
Drinks with members of Kibera Creative Arts
Bourdain drank: beer, ginger beer, and Coca-Cola
Drinks dates: comedian Mammito Eunice, musician Simon Okuku, and comedian Geoffrey Ochieng
Drinks with members of LGBTQ arts collective To Revolutionary Type Love
Bourdain drank: beer
Drinks dates: Kawira Mwirichia, founder of the collective; photographers Malcolm Muga and Awuor Onyango; and journalist Kevin Mwachiro
Dinner with matatu crew
Bourdain ate: beer and goat’s head soup
Dinner dates: matatu conductor Lucia Alessandra Murotto and Bell
Safari breakfast
Bourdain ate: scrambled eggs and toast
Breakfast dates: Mike Watson, CEO of the conservancy; Faith Riunga, education officer of the conservancy; Wanjiku Kinuthia, communications officer of the conservancy; Tom Lalampaa, CEO of Northern Rangelands Trust; and Bell
Meal in a Masai village
Bourdain ate: cow’s blood mixed with milk, grilled meat, and rice
Dinner dates: Masai chief Jonathan Kip, Masai elder Lela Kinyaga, and Bell