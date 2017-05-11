Luang Prabang is the most beautiful city in northern Laos. French colonial architecture from the 19th century defines the city center, while hundreds of Buddhist temples speckle the city and its surrounding provinces. The Mekong and Nam Khan rivers cut through the city, and in the spring the surrounding lush mountains are aglow with red flame trees and yellow blossoms.

Lan Xang, as it was formerly known, was once the capital of the Lan Xang kingdom; the name meant “land of a million elephants,” referring to the herds that grazed its land. When the kingdom fell in 1707, Lan Xang was renamed Luang Prabang after a sacred Buddha statue.

The ancient city is known for its handcrafted silver, pottery, and weaving. In the nearby village of Ban Xan Khong, just two miles from the city center, silkworms spin shimmering threads that are dyed with natural colors. You can find beautiful silk scarves and skirts at gift shops through the city, and Ban Jan, the pottery village on the other side of the Mekong River, is worth a visit.

Lao people are very friendly and helpful, with beautiful smiles, and are willing to welcome visitors from around the world. There is a joke that the initials of Lao People’s Democratic Republic—PDR—also means “please don’t rush.” So take it easy when you are in Laos, and learn how to say “sabai sabai” like the locals: “Don’t worry, be chill.”

5:30 am Mount Phousi Luang Prabang Get Directions

I hope you like an early start because your perfect day in Luang Prabang starts with a beautiful experience that is not to be missed. Tak bard, an alms-giving ceremony, takes place in the heart of the city each morning at 5:40 a.m. Many locals offer khao niew (sticky rice) to the novice monks to show them respect and honor their own ancestors.

After witnessing this lovely moment, enjoy a sunrise hike up Mount Phousi, a small mountain in the center of the Old Town. This short 100-meter summit will earn you a beautiful view of the city, with the sun reflecting on the Nam Khan and Mekong rivers and the blossom-covered mountains surrounding the city.

7:00 am Morning Market Luang Prabang

Head to the Morning Market for a sense of the people of Luang Prabang. Near Mount Phousi, next to the Luang Prabang museum—once a royal palace—villagers sell crops from their organic gardens. As you walk by they will shout “sabaidee”—”hello!” This is your chance to learn about Lao vegetation and herbs. Be sure not to miss the sweet treats sold at the market. My favorites are khao noum mor tord (sticky rice, banana, and coconut rolled into a ball and fried) and sankaya mak eeu (pumpkin pudding cake).

7:30 am Xien Thong Noodle Shop Luang Prabang Get Directions

You must be hungry after waking up so early! Head to Xieng Thong Noodle Shop and fill your stomach with my favorite soup khao piak sen: fat rice noodles in pork stock soup with bean sprouts, morning glory, garlic, garnished with spring onion and coriander. Some people add egg and condiments like nam pla, hot chili, and ginger.

If breakfast soup doesn’t make your mouth water, another option is Le Banneton, a cafe with some of the best French pastries in Southeast Asia. You can enjoy a panini, crepe or fruit tart while admiring a view of Wat Sop Sikharam Temple.

8:30 am Wat Xieng Thong Khem Khong

Luang Prabang, Laos Get Directions

You’re only a five-minute walk from Wat Xieng Thong, the most beautiful Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang. It was built in 1560 by King Setthathirath, and a glass mosaic was added in 1930. The back wall of the ordination hall is a mosaic depicting the tree of life, while three small chapels are home to many Buddha statues. From the backyard you can view the Mekong River, where longtail boats navigate its smooth waters. Sometimes you can see people playing pétanque—a boules game made popular during the French rule—down the road.

From there walk over to Wat Sene Souk Haram, literally called “Temple of a Thousand Treasures.” Built in 1718 by King Kitsarath, the glittering gold temple was built with 100,000 stones from the Mekong river. It is one of the most beautiful temples in the city.

11:00 am Royal Palace Museum Luang Prabang, Laos Get Directions

Your next stop is the Royal Palace Museum. The compound was built in 1904 for King Sisavang Vong, and the stunning buildings are a mix of French and Lao architectural styles. The palace is home to ancient Buddha statues, sculptures, and mosaics.

You may want to just spend the next two hours at the Royal Palace, but if you want to make another stop, the Traditional Arts & Ethnology Centre is a 10-minute walk away. The museum, research center, and boutique are dedicated to the preservation of Laos’ ethnic minority groups.

1:00 pm Naga Creations Savangvong Road

Luang Prabang, Laos Get Directions

Time for some retail therapy! There are plenty of shops selling handmade products, such as Naga Creations located on Main Street close to the Night Market. Naga sells locally-produced silver, silk, and embroidery. Nearby Kopnoi Gallery, opposite Aussie Sports Bar, sells local goods from northern Lao villagers, including tea, coffee, and cotton. Caruso Lao, also on Main Street, sells quality wood furniture and sculptures. Finally, you may want to check out Queen Design, opposite where you had breakfast at Xieng Thong Noodle Shop, which sells beautiful Lao clothing.

2:00 pm Tamarind Café Kingkitsarath Rd.

Luang Prabang Get Directions

After all this exploring you’ve got to be hungry again. You can get the best local Lao food at Tamarind Café. I recommend crispy river weed with sesame seeds, garlic, and dry tomatoes; Luang Prabang stew with lemongrass, chili, eggplant, and dill; sweet basil and greens; pork sausages with herbs, and some ping som moo (grilled fermented pork). They are all delicious, and the prices are reasonable.

3:00 pm Joma Bakery Café Kingkitsarath Rd.

Luang Prabang Get Directions

After lunch head to Joma Bakery Café, just a few minutes walk from Tamarind, to satisfy your sweet tooth. They have delicious coffee and ice cream if you need to cool down from the heat. The bakery overlooks the Nam Khan River, where you can see Lao working in their organic gardens and fishermen casting their nets from their small longtail boats.

3:30 pm Frangipani Spa and Massage Luang Prabang Get Directions

If you are looking to relax, I recommend Frangipani Spa and Massage. In a traditional Lao massage the masseuse focuses on your body’s pressure points in a rhythmic pattern. Call ahead to see if they have room for you—if they are booked, Silver Naga Spa and Peninsula Massage also provide wonderful traditional massages.

4:00 pm Ban Tjan Pottery Village Ban Tjan, Laos Get Directions

Head to the Mekong River to take a longtail boat cruise downstream to the Ban Tjan Pottery Village. It is only a 15-30 minute ride to visit this relatively isolated fishing and agricultural village, where you can see potters throwing clay, traditional temples, and homes. On the way back upstream, stop at Had Mak Tang (Cucumber Island) to buy a local beer and enjoy a walk on the sandy bank in the sunshine. Then hop back on your longtail boat to go to the peaceful village of Ban Xieng Mene, just three minutes away. Hike up the stairs of the Wat Chomphet Temple, where you can watch the sun set behind the mountains and the city.

Many people instead choose Mount Phousi in Luang Prabang to see the sunset, and it is beautiful, but usually much too crowded.

7:00 pm Night Market Corner of Th Sisavangvong & Th Kitsarat

Luang Prabang Get Directions

After night has fallen and you’ve finally taken your boat back to Luang Prabang, it’s time for sindat (Lao hot pot barbecue), a buffet meal with many meat and vegetarian options. While some people choose to have dinner at a restaurant in the city center, for a more authentic experience there is a small shop on Khem Kong Road, about 100 meters from the Night Market, with a sign that simply says “Sin Dat.” You’ll love it. Next—or, if you prefer, instead—go to the Night Market. It is open from 5 to 10 p.m. and is a very common destination for both Lao and tourists. A cook will prepare you the chicken stock soup on hot charcoal, and you will grill your own meat on the hot pot. There are many foods prepared the traditional Lao way, including whole fish, grilled chicken, and papaya salad. After dinner, stroll around the Night Market to admire the handmade embroidery, cotton and silk scarves, and wall hangings.

9:00 pm

While Luang Prabang is a beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Site, it does not have the reputation of being a party town. There is an 11:30 p.m. curfew on bars located in the city center, but if you go a little bit farther away you can find a few nightclubs open until 1 a.m. As I own a bar and am very familiar with the city’s nightlife, I’m offering a few options for whatever you’re in the mood for (and if you’re in the mood for a late night, you can go to two or three… or four).

First, please come say hi to me and my sister at our bar, Luang Prabang Motorcycle Club! Located in front of Wat Sene Temple, our bar is in a quiet neighborhood but it has an intimate atmosphere and excellent cocktails. We serve Lao tapas and snacks, and on an average night, you will find a mix of locals, expats, and tourists.

If you’re up for a quieter evening, you can also head to Opera Wine Bar on Main Street. Sit inside to enjoy the warmth of the friendly staff and coolness of delicious wine or lounge on the sidewalk to view all the action passing by. Enjoy wine, cocktails, and, if you’re still peckish, Lao or Italian food.

Next, we have Tangor, a French-run restaurant, bar, and lounge which has seen a well-deserved meteoric rise in popularity since opening November 2012. With an unbeatable location in the heart of the main street, the restaurant’s front terrace is one of the best places for a drink and people watching. Tangor serves a small but perfected menu of Asian dishes, often with a French twist, and a range of cocktails, wines, and imported beers. The prices are very reasonable considering the ingredients; there’s excellent service and an intimate, refined setting. I highly recommend the signature fish ceviche and the grilled pork medallions.

At La Casa Lao on Main Street, Spanish-style tapas are inspired by local dishes. Try the buffalo cheek, stuffed squid with chorizo, Mekong fish tartar, or eggplant caviar. The restaurant serves food and drinks from breakfast until 11 p.m.