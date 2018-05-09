Red Indian Lake

Division No. 6, Subd. A

Newfoundland

23 George Street

St. John’s

(709) 753-9100

Bourdain had: a fried bologna cube and Newfoundland’s very own Screech Rum. Bar dates: Fred Morin and Dave McMillan.

Tony sits across from cultural heritage expert Dale Jarvis at Chafe’s Landing in Petty Harbour.

11 Main Road

Petty Harbour

(709) 747-0802

Bourdain had: fish and chips, beer. Lunch date: Dale Jarvis, Intangible Cultural Heritage Development Officer for the Heritage Foundation of Newfoundland and Labrador.

95 Water Street

St. John’s

(709) 579-5800

Bourdain had: white wine, a seafood tower (razor clams, snow crabs, mussels, capelin, whelks, and sea urchin), boquerones, scallop crudo with smoked roe, tuna prepared with berries, caribou heart with alder and chanterelle mushrooms, charred whelk, cod fillet, Jiggs dinner (reinvented as a pasta dish), fried cod swim bladders (“like a chip”), chanterelle ice cream. Dinner dates: Fred Morin and Dave McMillan.

Home of Maïté Legasse

St. Pierre and Miquelon (a French archipelago about 15 miles south of Newfoundland)

Bourdain had: sea urchin pâté, stuffed squid over rice, braised halibut, local cheese, tart with local baked apples and blackberries. Lunch dates: Maïté Legasse, home cook and director of Ma P’tite Cocotte, an ambassadorial food project; Fred Morin andDave McMillan.

Digging into some pickled pork tongue while Dave attempts to throw an axe.

69 Harvey Road

St. John’s

(709) 722-2256

Bourdain had: fried bologna (“don’t sneer; it’s awesome”), fried clam strips, liver and onions, pan-fried cod tongues, Jiggs dinner (“perhaps the ultimate Newfoundland classic”), french fries. Dinner dates: Fred Morin, Dave McMillan, and Jeremy Charles.

152 Water Street

St. John’s

(709) 221-6525