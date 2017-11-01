In the turmoil that is the Hurricane Maria aftermath, mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz has been a highly visible figure in the media, taking both subtle and direct hits at the current administration. “What is really nasty,” she has said, while sporting a shirt emblazoned with the word, “is that anyone would turn their back on the Puerto Rican people.” President Donald Trump, for his part, has been defensive of the administration’s relief efforts, stating that Puerto Rico has “not been able to get their workers to help,” and blaming Cruz’s leadership. He also gave his administration a “10 out of 10” on aiding recovery after the hurricane. “Explore Parts Unknown” correspondent Hermes Ayala sat down to talk to Cruz in Santurce on the afternoon of Oct. 22.

The following interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Explore Parts Unknown: Is it OK if we speak in English? Carmen Yulín Cruz: I’ll speak anything that can get my people help. Thirty-one days after the hurricane, how are we doing right now? We’re not doing well. We’re not good. Most of the country does not have electricity. Only about a third has water, and even that water is not necessarily drinkable water. Economic levels have gone down very badly.

Businesses are closing. Unemployment is going up. What needs to happen? What needs to happen? The Trump administration needs to get stuff together. Trump needs to do his job. There it is in one sentence. And they need to meet the moral imperative of putting aid in the hands of people that need it. Rather than tweeting away, he should work away. Has FEMA help been getting better? In the past week, for San Juan, since we’ve had Homeland Security as a sort of a connection, it has gotten better—but it’s still not where it’s supposed to be. We right now are providing food and water for 99,482 people—we are feeding them on a weekly basis. We have enough for the next two or three weeks. This is mostly through private donations.

How do you feel about the role of communities in recovery efforts? People are trying to get on their feet by themselves, which is very difficult to do because, you know, money really isn’t worth much—there’s not enough food to go around, so it doesn’t matter if you have money. But I think in San Juan, in the past, we have tried very hard to go with community empowerment and making sure that the communities know that they are empowered to take control. And I think that this is going to force those communities that really didn’t think that that was the way to organize. People are having to organize. I wrote a little book called The Power Is in the Streets, and people need to know that that’s the way they need to organize, so that they can go to their government—municipal, central, federal—and tell them, “This is what we need and we need it now.” Is this response due to Puerto Rico’s status? This is a life and death issue, first of all. It is compounded by the political situation, but you know, [with] Hurricane Katrina still the federal government didn’t go and do their job. So when people are in need, politics kind of gets in the way. So we have to get politics out of the way and get to the job of making food and water and medicine available to people. But certainly, one of the takeaways from this is that this political relationship has to change completely.