“What did I know about South Africa before I came here? Exactly nothing, as it turns out. But I think, based on what I’ve seen, that if the world can get it right here, a country with a past like South Africa’s—if they can figure out how to make it work here for everybody, absorb all the people flooding in from all over Africa, continue to make Mandela’s dream a reality, maybe there’s hope for the rest of us.”