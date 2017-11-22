Puglia is one of my favorite Italian regions for deep food immersion and it would be a shame to squander even a single culinary opportunity, so don’t cringe when I tell you: eat pezzetti and involtini di cavallu. Both are simmered horse dishes. Just do it. While on the quest for Puglia’s treats (equine and otherwise), bear in mind that the region is huge and overwhelming. I recommend beginning in Bari, and not just because its airport is the region’s most accessible; the medieval quarter is charming and there is tasty focaccia to be had. Strike out from there.

Where to Eat

L’Antica Locanda: This place in Noci serves the most sensational seasonal food. Chef Pasquale Fatalino is intensely devoted to the classic and disappearing classics of his Valle d’Itria and refuses to compromise on food quality in this increasingly touristic part of Puglia. The antipasto misto features a parade of salumi, formaggi, olives, and vegetable dishes, while the soulful pastas celebrate the tomatoes and cheeses of Noci and its environs. Save room for grilled meat, Fatalino’s specialty. Via Spirito Santo, 49, 70015 Noci BA, Italy. Da Tuccino: A Temple to Neptune if there ever was one. Set on the sea just north of Polignano a Mare, this fancy fish restaurant serves some of the best pesce crudo in the Provincia di Bari. The spaghetti con le cozze are spectacular. At the end of the meal, the server comes to your table and cleanses your palate with this weird grappa spray, totally bizarre but strangely refreshing. Maybe more alcohol should come in aerosol form? Contrada Santa Caterina, 69, 70044 Polignano A Mare BA, Italy. La Rotonda: A sort of restaurant-shack on the litoranea south of Monopoli serving ricci di mare (in season), cozze fritte (fried mussels), grilled octopus, and basic pasta dishes on a patio overlooking the sea. SS Savelletri-Torre Canne, Fasano.

Where to Drink Cocktails

Where to Eat Sweets & Drink Coffee

This article was licensed from KatieParla.com.