Tony discovers the joys of drive-thru steak and beer at Las Nenas Steakhouse.

Tony getting some jiu-jitsu practice in amid an endless onslaught of barbecued meat.

Tony and the members of Hablan por la Espalda (as well as chef/restaurateur Ignacio “Nacho” Mattos) split a joint and a few cold beers at Bar La Ronda.

Tony in awe of the head chef of Cantina del Vigía, Federico Desseno, who here is preparing milanesa as it is done in Uruguay—covered in tomato sauce and lots of cheese.

Personally spoiled by el jefe, Federico Desseno.

At Cantina del Vigía, where provoleta, bubbling cheese that “puffs up and inflates on the plate,” left Tony speechless. Rare!

Tony and Nacho tackle Uruguay’s national sandwich, the chivito, which is stuffed to the brim with steak, ham, pancetta, eggs, mayonnaise, and maybe if you make a special request, even a few vegetables. A valiant effort…

Tony and the gang enjoy one final asado in Maldonado.

