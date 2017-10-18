2537 Wylie Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 681-4087

Bourdain ate: a sandwich and fries

Lunch date: Sala Udin, Hill District community leader, former councilman.

(Photo by Josh Ferrell)

4800 Second Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15207

(412) 422-1886

Bourdain ate: chicken paprikas, lángos (Hungarian fried bread), kolbasz (Hungarian sausage), cucumber salad. Dinner dates: Jamilka Borges, chef at Spoon.

6012 Centre Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 363-6012

Bourdain had: beer, kielbasa, sauerkraut, pierogis, molten mac n’ cheese Dinner dates: Brittany Baker, dental student by day, professional wrestler by night. Adam Cole, Baker’s boyfriend who is also a wrestler.

(Photo by Josh Ferrell)

1211 Braddock Ave

Braddock, PA 15104

(412) 271-1022

Bourdain ate: Lake Eerie walleye pike, potatoes, fish cracklin, herbs; beef short ribs on milkweed buds and overwintered sunchoke chips; wine. Dates: John Fetterman, mayor of Braddock, PA; Gisele Fetterman, runs Free Store 15104, a nonprofit to help those in need in their community; Franco Harris, four-time Super Bowl champion; Chef Kevin Sousa, restaurateur behind Superior Motors.

5802 Forbes Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 521-3327

Bourdain had: beer, cheeseburgers with chips. Dinner date: Stewart O’Nan, Pittsburgh author who wrote the books “City of Secrets,” “West of Sunset,” among others.

(Photo by Josh Ferrell)

115 W Braddock Ave

Braddock, PA 15104

(412) 271-7674

Bourdain had: drinks. Drink date: Tony Buba, documentarian on the fate of Braddock’s working class.

1884 Lions Club Rd

New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, PA 15670

(724) 668-9926

Bourdain had: beer Drink dates: Brooke Davis, New Alexandria demolition driver. Chris Quenzler Jr., welder and one of best demo mechanics in the New Alexandria area.

(Photo by Josh Ferrell)

Home Cooked

Bourdain shared a meal a few of Pittsburgh’s chefs in the beautiful countryside outside of Pittsburgh

Bourdain had: racks of pork rib, grilled hearts of escarole and turnips, a sauce made from the pork drippings, and four types of sausage. Lunch dates: Justin Severino, chef behind Cure; Maggie Merskey, designer of bar programs; Sonja Finn, farm-to-table chef behind Dinette.

Bocce Ball Picnic

Bourdain also hung out in the Italian neighborhood in Pittsburgh where he had a homemade lunch and got his butt kicked by a 103-year-old man in bocce ball.