Rue 80 at Maison Fahrenheit Hotel

80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street

Lagos, Nigeria

(+234) 1-905-4800

Drink date: Accompanied by Shina Peller, owner of Club Quilox, and Banky Wellington, record label owner, actor/director, artist, advertiser, real estate, chef-in-training.

Iya Eba

10 Berkeley Street, (off Moloney Street)

Lagos, Nigeria

(+234) 802-076-8451

Bourdain had: Pepper soup (“It burns, it burns real good,” Bourdain says) Dinner date: Kadaria Ahmed, journalist, editor, and TV host who moderates presidential debates.

Computer Village,

Ikeja, Lagos

Bourdain ate: Pounded yam (“the ubiquitous starch of Nigerian cuisine,” per Bourdain), egusi soup (stew of goat meat, melon seeds, fish stock, and chilis). Lunch date: Tunji Andrews, journalist, radio host and expert on the Nigerian economy.

Chieftaincy Council of Hausa Community in Agege

Agege, Lagos

Bourdain ate: Masa (griddle cakes made from sticky rice, sugar, potash—a mineral-rich salt), fura (millet and milk compote), danwake (bean-flour dumplings served with tomatoes), moringa salad, kuli-kuli powder (ground peanut). Lunch date: His Royal Highness, Alhaji Musa Muhammadu Dogonkadai, Sarkin Hausawan Agege.

Makoko Neighborhood

Makoko, Lagos, Nigeria

Bourdain had: A home-cooked meal. Lunch date: Edoato Agbeniyi, musician, and activist and Yomi Messou, son of neighborhood leader.

Olabode House, 217 Ikorodu Road

Ilupeju, Lagos

(+234) 807-538-5987

Bourdain had: Ewedu (Yoruba soup: crayfish, chilis, locust beans), jollof rice, goat meat, pounded yam, beer. Lunch dates: Atim Ukoh, her mom Iquo Ukoh, and friend Ozoz Sokoh—food bloggers.

Nerdc Rd, Agidingbi,

Ikeja, Nigeria

(+234) 803-712-5939

Bourdain had: Beer and lunch. Lunch dates: Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti, both musicians, and Yeni Kuti, the owner of New Afrika Shrine—all are children of Afrobeat lengend Fela Kuti.

While Bourdain didn’t eat here, he met some of Lagos’ brightest young developers and we just couldn’t leave them off this list.

Computer science training company

235 Ikorodu Rd, Ilupeju,

Ikorodu, Nigeria

(+234) 704-067-7987



Another foodless meeting that was still delicious as Bourdain was learning about the greatness that is Nigerian psychedelic rock.

Lagos, Nigeria