A reflection of the rising middle and upper classes, nightlife has become a playground for Nigerian youth to express their status. While some enjoy champagne in VIP lounges, others don their team’s colors at football fan parties on the beach. Yet there are things that they all have in common: a love of music and style, and a dynamism that reflects the country’s recent atmosphere.

For the past four years, photographer Andrew Esiebo has been documenting the booming party culture in Lagos, his hometown.