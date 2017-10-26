Nelum Kole

Justice Akhbar Mawatha,
Slave Island, Colombo 0200, Sri Lanka
(+94) 71 648 6317

Bourdain ate: Chicken curry, spicy potato, beetroot, rice

Lunch date: Kumar Lopez, CEO of Sri Lanka Press Institute, a news trade organization.

Nana’s Street Food

Galleface Green
Colombo, Sri Lanka 00200
(+94) 77 544 4844

Bourdain had: Assorted seafood dishes, beer.

Lunch date: Dharshan Munidasa, Sri Lankan television personality and the chef behind popular restaurants like Ministry of Crab.

Galle Face Hotel

2 Galle Rd,
Colombo 0300, Sri Lanka
(+94) 11 254 1010

Bourdain had: drinks.

Drinks date: Tracy Holsinger, founding artistic director of the Mind Adventures Theatre Company.

Point Pedro Beach

Jaffna, Sri Lanka

Bourdain had: Assorted fish and seafood including grouper and squid, beer

Lunch dates: Tony’s last meal in Sri Lanka is with local fishermen, I Mohanakumar, S. Ramkuar, Wicknarasa Muhuntan, Selvaratnam Jothiras, Thavarasa Mahesinaraj, Arajaratnam Arasakumar, and P. Sivanatharasa, on the beach in Jaffna with Tialk Raj, a local hotelier.

Home of Dr. Ravi Perumalpillai

Jaffna, Sri Lanka

Bourdain ate: Crab curry and assorted home cooked dished.

Dinner Dates: Dr. Ravi Perumalpillai, his sister Jeeva Perumalpillai, and Punitham “aunty”  Selvadura.