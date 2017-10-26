Nelum Kole
Justice Akhbar Mawatha,
Slave Island, Colombo 0200, Sri Lanka
(+94) 71 648 6317
Bourdain ate: Chicken curry, spicy potato, beetroot, rice
Lunch date: Kumar Lopez, CEO of Sri Lanka Press Institute, a news trade organization.
Nana’s Street Food
Galleface Green
Colombo, Sri Lanka 00200
(+94) 77 544 4844
Bourdain had: Assorted seafood dishes, beer.
Lunch date: Dharshan Munidasa, Sri Lankan television personality and the chef behind popular restaurants like Ministry of Crab.
Galle Face Hotel
2 Galle Rd,
Colombo 0300, Sri Lanka
(+94) 11 254 1010
Bourdain had: drinks.
Drinks date: Tracy Holsinger, founding artistic director of the Mind Adventures Theatre Company.
Point Pedro Beach
Jaffna, Sri Lanka
Bourdain had: Assorted fish and seafood including grouper and squid, beer
Lunch dates: Tony’s last meal in Sri Lanka is with local fishermen, I Mohanakumar, S. Ramkuar, Wicknarasa Muhuntan, Selvaratnam Jothiras, Thavarasa Mahesinaraj, Arajaratnam Arasakumar, and P. Sivanatharasa, on the beach in Jaffna with Tialk Raj, a local hotelier.
Home of Dr. Ravi Perumalpillai
Jaffna, Sri Lanka
Bourdain ate: Crab curry and assorted home cooked dished.
Dinner Dates: Dr. Ravi Perumalpillai, his sister Jeeva Perumalpillai, and Punitham “aunty” Selvadura.