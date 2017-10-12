Chapman is versatile, refreshing, and unique to Nigeria. You can make it with or without alcohol, adjust it to your taste, and garnish however you want. I’ve been drinking it my whole life—it really is a champ of a drink.
Ingredients:
(makes one bowl of punch)
4 ¼ cups orange soda (e.g. Fanta or Mirinda)
2 cups lemon and lime soda (e.g. Sprite or 7up)
½-¾ cups blackcurrant cordial/cassis syrup/hibiscus syrup, or more to taste
Several drops of Angostura bitters
Vodka, Campari, white rum or white beer (optional)
Juice of a lemon
Juice of a lime
Juice of a sweet orange
To garnish:
Cucumber slices
Lemon, lime, and orange wedges
Preparation:
- Mix all the ingredients in a jug or punch bowl, except the garnishes. Stir well together and adjust to taste.
- To serve, set up cocktail glasses with lots of ice. Ladle the punch into glasses and garnish with cucumber slices, lemon, lime, and orange wedges.