Chapman is versatile, refreshing, and unique to Nigeria. You can make it with or without alcohol, adjust it to your taste, and garnish however you want. I’ve been drinking it my whole life—it really is a champ of a drink.

Ingredients:

(makes one bowl of punch)

4 ¼ cups orange soda (e.g. Fanta or Mirinda)

2 cups lemon and lime soda (e.g. Sprite or 7up)

½-¾ cups blackcurrant cordial/cassis syrup/hibiscus syrup, or more to taste

Several drops of Angostura bitters

Vodka, Campari, white rum or white beer (optional)

Juice of a lemon

Juice of a lime

Juice of a sweet orange

To garnish:

Cucumber slices

Lemon, lime, and orange wedges

Preparation: