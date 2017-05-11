“The motorbike, the only way to see this part of the world—the thick, unmoving air, the smell, past rice paddies, water buffalos, what feels like another century.”

“Laos is the kind of place that can easily capture your heart and not let you go.”

“More than a few people came here for vacation and never went home.”

“Hmong were killing Hmong. Bitterly. For many years.”

“Let us assume the best of the intelligence officers who served here, of the pilots and bombardiers who ran missions over Laos—that they were doing their duty as they saw it, that they believed they were serving the interests of their country. That still leaves us with the unarguable fact that generations later, UXO or Unexploded Ordnance remain a huge problem.”

“What had been a kingdom was now a communist regime—yeah, the bad guys won.”

“Northern Laos, enchantingly beautiful, sparsely populated by remote mountain villages, for centuries home to ethnic minority hill tribes like the Hmong. This is where the CIA recruited, trained and armed over 100,000 fighters.”

“The war in Laos was secret; the Russians knew about it, the Chinese, the Vietnamese, the Laotians certainly knew. The only people who didn’t were the American public and Congress.”