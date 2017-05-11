This dish brings back memories of my grandmother making a whole pot of awk to feed our family. We would eat it as a full meal with a side of fresh vegetables and sticky rice. It is a delicious stew, perfect for any time of the year and easy to adapt to different dietary restrictions.

It is such a versatile comfort food that it can be prepared with any protein you have available. Alternatively, this dish can be adapted only with vegetables you might find at a seasonal farmer’s market or an Asian supermarket.

Ingredients:

(serves 4)

Red Curry Paste

1/2 cup lemongrass, thinly sliced

1/4 cup galangal, sliced (you could replace with ginger)

6 garlic cloves

3 Thai chilies

1/2 cup shallots, sliced

Stew

3 tbs vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups red curry paste

2 cups raw chicken, chopped in small bites

6 Thai eggplants, quartered

2 medium-long finger hot peppers, sliced, seeds left on (or any other medium heat peppers)

1 cup green beans, sliced into 1-1 1⁄2 inch pieces

1 pack shimeji mushrooms or 2 cups white mushrooms

8 kaffir lime leaves, thinly sliced

3 cups stock (chicken or vegetable)

4 tbs fish sauce

1 tbs oyster sauce

1 tsp salt

2 cups dill, chopped

Preparation:

Red Curry Paste

You could make the paste using a mortar and pestle or using a food processor. The main difference between using a mortar and pestle vs the food processor is that pounding releases more fragrant and flavorful oils, whereas the food processor will mostly cut through them.

Mortar and Pestle | Paste

Start by pounding the lemongrass and galangal in the mortar and pestle. Then add the garlic, chili, and shallots. Pound all the ingredients to a paste, but not too finely so each ingredient maintains some of its texture.

Food Processor | Paste

Add all of the ingredients and pulse several times until they break apart to a paste, but making sure to maintain some of their texture.

Stew