When I was a student in Vientiane, street food was a huge part of my daily life. There was always a woman at a stand under a tree selling different delicious foods; Kua Mee, stir-fried noodles with pork and egg, was one of them.

She would sell it on banana leaves or newspaper. I would order one and eat it with my hands while walking home.

Even after all these years traveling back to Laos, I still find it on the streets; perfectly cooked and served traditionally. It is one of my favorite childhood dishes so I am very happy to share my recipe. I hope you will try it!

Ingredients:

KUA MEE

(serves 4-6)

1 16 oz package dried flat rice noodles

4 tbs vegetable oil

3 eggs, beaten with a pinch of salt

7 tbs granulated sugar

1/4 cup shallots, sliced

3 tbs garlic, minced

1 cup pork belly, sliced

3 cups stock (chicken or vegetable)

5 tbs fish sauce

1 tsp salt

3 tbs sriracha

TOPPINGS

2 cups bean sprouts

1/2 cups scallions, sliced on the bias

1/2 cups cilantro, chopped

omelet, sliced

Preparation: