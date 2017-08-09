Ingredients:

2 cups diced bacon
1 gallon thinly sliced sweet
yellow onions
4 cups white wine
1 cup apple cider vinegar
5 bay leaves
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons dried thyme

Preparation:

  1. In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until soft and lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring, until the onions are soft and transparent, about 7 minutes.
  3. Stir in the wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 15 minutes.
  4. Add the vinegar, bourbon, brown sugar, bay leaves, black mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, and thyme, stirring to combine.
  5. Turn the heat to low and simmer until almost all of the liquid has evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes.
  6. Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.
  7. Remove and discard the bay leaves. Pour the jam into jars and refrigerate for up to 8 weeks.