Ingredients:
2 cups diced bacon
1 gallon thinly sliced sweet
yellow onions
4 cups white wine
1 cup apple cider vinegar
5 bay leaves
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons dried thyme
Preparation:
- In a large skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until soft and lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring, until the onions are soft and transparent, about 7 minutes.
- Stir in the wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 15 minutes.
- Add the vinegar, bourbon, brown sugar, bay leaves, black mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, and thyme, stirring to combine.
- Turn the heat to low and simmer until almost all of the liquid has evaporated, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and cool to room temperature.
- Remove and discard the bay leaves. Pour the jam into jars and refrigerate for up to 8 weeks.