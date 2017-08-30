Gazpacho is very popular. People love the concept so we make all sorts: melon, beet, green-vegetable. There are so many great combinations. Corn is my favorite summer crop, so I wanted to try it as a gazpacho. It became one of the most popular and tasty versions.

Ingredients:

(servings: 4 bowls)

8 large ears fresh corn, husked and cut off the cob

1 large Vidalia onion, roughly chopped

4 sweet banana peppers, seeded and roughly chopped

4 cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and roughly chopped

4 yellow or orange tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped

2 cups corn stock

salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 cup buttermilk (optional)

½ bunch parsley, stemmed and chopped

½ bunch cilantro, stemmed and chopped

Preparation:

Shuck 7 ears of corn, and make stock from the cobs by placing them in an ample pot with water just to cover. Simmer for at least 30 minutes. Strain and cool.

Prepare the rest of the vegetables as directed. In a food processor, place equal amounts of all ingredients, and blend smooth with the addition of a little corn stock (you may not need it all). Season with salt and pepper, lemon juice, and olive oil.

For a creamier, tangy version, whisk in a cup of buttermilk. Garnish with a little fresh corn from the remaining ear and some of the herbs.