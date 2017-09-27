Marinade

1 1/2 tablespoons coriander seeds, or 2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 cm (1/2 in) fresh turmeric root, peeled and sliced, or 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon salt

1 stalk lemongrass, thick bottom part only, outer layers removed, inner part sliced

4 tablespoons oil

To prepare the marinade, grind all the ingredients in a mortar or blender, adding the oil to keep the blades turning.

Preparation:

Rub the marinade into the pork cubes and set aside to marinate for 2 hours. In the meantime, soak the skewers in cold water to prevent them from burning during grilling. Thread 3 pork cubes onto each bamboo skewer until all the meat and skewers are used up. Then brush with a little oil and cook over hot charcoal or under a broiler, turning from time to time and brushing with more oil, until the meat is browned evenly on the outside and well cooked on the inside, about 5 to 7 minutes. Serve with a bowl of the Pineapple Satay Sauce and, if desired, chunks of fresh pineapple, cucumber and raw onions or shallots on the side.

Excerpted from Food of Singapore: Simple Street Food Recipes from the Lion City with permission from Tuttle Publishing.