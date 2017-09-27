Ingredients:
(makes 18 skewers)
500 g (1 lb) pork fillet, cut into bite sized cubes
18 bamboo skewers
Pineapple Satay Sauce
Marinade
Pineapple Satay Sauce
2 candlenuts, roughly chopped
1/2 stalk lemongrass, thick bottom third only, outer layers removed, inner part sliced
4 dried chillies, cut into lengths, deseeded and soaked to soften
4 shallots, peeled
1 clove garlic, peeled
1 tablespoon oil
1/2 cup (125 ml) thick coconut milk or 1/4 cup (60 ml) coconut cream mixed with 1/4 cup (60 ml) water
1/2 tablespoon tamarind pulp mashed in 2 tablespoons water, squeezed and strained to obtain juice
1/2 cup (75 g) coarsely ground roasted peanuts or 6 heaped tablespoons chunky peanut butter
1/2 teaspoon palm sugar or brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup (50 g) canned or fresh crushed pineapple
Prepare the Pineapple Satay Sauce.
- Grind the candlenuts, lemongrass, chillies, shallots and garlic in a mortar or blender, adding a little oil if necessary to keep the blades turning.
- Heat the oil in a wok and stir-fry the ground ingredients over medium heat for 5 minutes until fragrant. Add the coconut milk and gently bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat, add the tamarind juice and peanuts or peanut butter, and season with the sugar and salt. Simmer gently, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and set aside to cool. When cooled, add the crushed pineapple, mix well and set aside.
Marinade
1 1/2 tablespoons coriander seeds, or 2 teaspoons ground coriander
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 cm (1/2 in) fresh turmeric root, peeled and sliced, or 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon salt
1 stalk lemongrass, thick bottom part only, outer layers removed, inner part sliced
4 tablespoons oil
To prepare the marinade, grind all the ingredients in a mortar or blender, adding the oil to keep the blades turning.
Preparation:
Rub the marinade into the pork cubes and set aside to marinate for 2 hours. In the meantime, soak the skewers in cold water to prevent them from burning during grilling. Thread 3 pork cubes onto each bamboo skewer until all the meat and skewers are used up. Then brush with a little oil and cook over hot charcoal or under a broiler, turning from time to time and brushing with more oil, until the meat is browned evenly on the outside and well cooked on the inside, about 5 to 7 minutes. Serve with a bowl of the Pineapple Satay Sauce and, if desired, chunks of fresh pineapple, cucumber and raw onions or shallots on the side.
