Synopsis: The long-fought, horrific Sri Lankan Civil War ended less than a decade ago. In this episode of CNN’s

Parts Unknown

, Bourdain travels to Sri Lanka’s capital and the historic home of the nation’s Tamil’s, Jaffna, in an attempt to understand how people there reckon with the legacy of the conflagrations that pitted the government against Tamil fighters. He bears witness to how memories of carnage have infused the nation’s arts and cuisine. From the bustling streets of Colombo, on a long trek to the north, Bourdain ends up at the starkly populated site of much of the enormous bloodshed and suffering that struck fear into Sri Lankan hearts for more than two decades.