United Record Pressing, based in Nashville, is the largest record pressing plant in North America. Operating for over 65 years, it has pressed more than a few legendary albums: the first Beatles 7-inch released in America, most of Motown’s artists, Bob Dylan’s “Highway 61 Revisited,” Loretta Lynn’s “Van Lear Rose,” Jay-Z’s “The Black Album,” and even Jack White’s record-breaking “Lazaretto.” Benefiting from the recent revival of vinyl—an estimated 40 million units will be sold worldwide in 2017, with sales nearing $1 billion—United Record Pressing moved to a bigger and better location in 2016 to cater for the growing demand. Today, it employs 150 people and produces between 40,000 and 50,000 pieces of vinyl a day, operating 24 hours a day, six days a week. Photographer Andrea Morales was given a tour.