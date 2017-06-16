These delicious fritters make use of salt cod (baccalà), a popular ingredient brought to the West Indies by the Portuguese and Spanish.

Ingredients:

(makes 24)

1/2 pound boneless salt cod (baccalà)

1 tsp active dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water (100–110°F)

1/2 tsp sugar

1 cup sifted all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup milk

1 scallion, minced

1/4 tsp hot pepper sauce

1 tsp green seasoning

2 Tbs minced fresh cilantro

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup canola oil

Preparation:

Soak the cod in cold water for 5 minutes. Drain and repeat 2 more times. Shred finely. In a small bowl, combine the yeast, warm water, and sugar. Stir well and set aside until foamy. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and black pepper in a large bowl. Add the yeast mixture and beat well to make a smooth batter. Add the milk, scallion, pepper sauce, green seasoning, cilantro, and egg. Beat very well until smooth and cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Set aside to proof for 2 hours. Stir the soaked and shredded salt cod into the dough. Heat the oil in a deep saucepan. Test by dropping 1/4 teaspoon of accra dough into the oil. When it bobs to the surface and fries vigorously, the oil is ready. Drop tablespoonfuls of batter into the oil in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pot. Fry until golden brown, about 1 minute, then remove with a slotted spoon. Drain on paper towels and keep warm while making the rest. Serve hot.

Originally published in Sweet Hands: Island Cooking from Trinidad & Tobago by Ramin Ganeshram. Published by Hippocrene Books.